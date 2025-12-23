Save $100 on the Sonos Era 300, a smart speaker that actually sounds amazing

Amazon Echo speakers offer great value for the money, but those seeking a truly high-end experience must look elsewhere. One of our top options is the Sonos Era 300. It’s expensive, but you can save $100 on it right now! Buy the Sonos Era 300 for $379 ($100 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “limited time deal”. You can pick between Black and White. Both color versions are equally discounted.

Sonos Era 300 Sonos Era 300 The Sonos Era 300's funky design helps it to project high quality sound all around the room. It is compatible with Dolby Atmos, works with almost any streaming service, and its voice control functionality works very well. If you can afford it, this is a great speaker to add to your Sonos ecosystem. See price at Amazon Save $100.00 Limited Time Deal!

While not as popular as Amazon’s own speaker, the Sonos Era 300 is definitely a treat. It’s for those who want a higher-end smart speaker experience and are willing to pay more for it. This thing is usually $479. Saving $100 will definitely be a nice perk!

The Sonos Era 300 is truly something else. It has six drivers that will project sound in every direction, offering authentic surround sound. It also supports Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio. The sound quality on this thing is simply excellent.

Lil Katz / Android Authority

We found it was a bit too bassy out of the box, which we know some of you love. Regardless, we recommend using Sonos’ TruePlay feature, which automatically calibrates the speaker to the room, providing optimal sound quality.

The unit supports both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi playing, but you might not even need it. This is a smart speaker, after all, with full Alexa and Sonos Voice Control support. You can use Alexa voice commands to request music, control smart home devices, ask random questions, and more. As a Sonos speaker, it also connects with other devices from the same brand for an even more immersive surround experience.

Want in on the action? Take advantage of this deal while you can. Sonos speakers aren’t cheap!

Follow