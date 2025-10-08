Sonos Beam Gen 2 gets a rare 26% price cut until midnight

As the days grow shorter and the holidays approach, it’s the perfect time to upgrade your home audio setup. Fortunately, the Sonos Beam Gen 2 is part of the Prime Day deals with a stellar discount. This offer drops it to $369 from the regular $499, slashing 26% off the usual price.

This soundbar is a little powerhouse, fitting all five drivers — a tweeter and four full-range — inside its compact frame. Supported by Dolby Atmos technology, the Beam Gen 2 creates an immersive audio environment that punches above its size when it comes to sound clarity and mid-range detail.

One of the best soundbars on the market

The Sonos ecosystem has something for everyone, and if you want a smart soundbar, the Beam is the one for you.