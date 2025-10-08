Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Sonos Beam Gen 2 gets a rare 26% price cut until midnight
53 minutes ago
As the days grow shorter and the holidays approach, it’s the perfect time to upgrade your home audio setup. Fortunately, the Sonos Beam Gen 2 is part of the Prime Day deals with a stellar discount. This offer drops it to $369 from the regular $499, slashing 26% off the usual price.
This soundbar is a little powerhouse, fitting all five drivers — a tweeter and four full-range — inside its compact frame. Supported by Dolby Atmos technology, the Beam Gen 2 creates an immersive audio environment that punches above its size when it comes to sound clarity and mid-range detail.
The Beam Gen 2’s feature list is glossy too. It includes HDMI ARC/eARC, compatibility with AirPlay 2, and seamless voice control with Alexa or Google Assistant. If you’re in the Apple ecosystem, the Trueplay feature is neat for optimizing sound based on room acoustics.
Remember, these exclusive offers are for Prime members during the Amazon sales event, which ends tonight. If you haven’t tried Prime yet, there’s a 30-day free trial that can give you access to the best deals in town.
