This Qi2 power bank for your Pixel 10 won't burst into flames

TL;DR BMX is opening general sales of its solid-state battery packs.

As opposed to conventional lithium-ion batteries, solid-state components are far more resistant to fire.

Magnetic Qi2 support lets you attach a BMX pack right to the back of your Pixel 10 phone.

We’ve all seen the videos: Usually it starts with an impact — maybe someone’s at the gym and accidentally drops a weight on their phone. After that, a moment of calm — maybe everything’s fine? There’s a chance they’ll just need a new screen protector, right? And then the smoke starts. Seconds later, it’s billowing everywhere. Batteries don’t have to be so dangerous, though, and BMX (Better Mobile Xperience) is now finally starting sales of its fire-resistant solid-state battery packs.

Lithium-ion batteries don’t inherently have to be massive fire risks — that’s largely just a consequence of how we build them. Many employ liquid or gel electrolytes, but when a cell is damaged and short-circuits, creating heat, those kind of electrolytes can easily become fuel for a fire.

Instead of going that route, BMX is using new solid-state tech for its batteries, substantially reducing the chance of damage leading to a fire. We got to check out some impressive demonstrations of that resilience back at IFA in Berlin, where BMX showed off how you can puncture its batteries with a screw, and not only do they avoid bursting into flame, but manage to keep right on working.

Back then, BMX was still crowdfunding its battery effort, but this week the company announces that’s all over and it’s moving into a phase of regular retail availability. Sales get started on the BMX website this month, and will expand to Amazon in January.

Battery packs are available in two capacities: 5,000mAh for $80, and 10,000mAh for $100. Both models offer 15W magnetic Qi2 wireless charging, perfect for attaching to the back of your Pixel 10 phone. And of course, there’s 20W wired output as well, should you need to charge any other accessories.

Coming up next, look for a new version of the 10,000mAh pack landing in February that adds a microSD slot to bring storage expansion to this solid-state party. That one should go for about $130 when it lands.

