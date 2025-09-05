Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Solid-state power banks are ready to keep you juiced — without burning all your stuff
24 minutes ago
- BMX is bringing solid-state tech to battery packs with a 5,000mAh and 10,000mAh solution.
- Solid-state construction allows these batteries to take serious damage and keep right on running.
- Magnetic Qi charging also makes them perfect for pairing with a new Pixel 10.
Lithium-ion batteries have been an utter game-changer for mobile devices, making possible everything from our smartphones to practical electric cars. But for all the power they can offer, their construction comes at a perilous disadvantage: It’s far too easy to damage one, and that risks the battery becoming a serious fire hazard.
One of the best solutions we’ve come up with for fixing that problem is replacing the liquid electrolyte that mobilizes the charge in these cells with a mostly solid alternative: so-called solid-state batteries. Not only does that kind of design improve power density (so smaller batteries can hold more charge), but it also wildly improves durability — and resistance to catastrophic failure.
Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority?
- Set us as a preferred source in Google Search to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.
This year at IFA 2025, BMX is showing off its latest mobile accessories, including its new SolidSafe Solid-State Magnetic Power Banks, and I had the chance to check out just how resilient these solid-state batteries are in the face of even aggressive damage.
BMX is launching its solid-state lineup two different capacities — both 5,000mAh and 10,000mAh solutions — with an upgraded 10K model even offering extra storage via microSD. But while battery packs this size are basically commodities by now, precious few are built around solid-state cells that can take a beating without even blinking.
In easily the most impressive demo I got to observe, a screw can full-on penetrate a SolidSafe bank and beyond managing to not start a fire, the battery pack keeps right on working, capable of charging your phone even in this compromised state.
You don’t have to settle for a bare-bones solution just because this is novel technology, either, and BMX’s offerings are equipped with magnetic Qi wireless charging — perfect for you new Pixel 10 phone. Of course, there’s also USB-C in and out, for full compatibility with your wired devices.
BMX is currently crowdfunding this project with a SolidSafe Kickstarter, and if you get in before it wraps up on September 14 you can save up to 50% off the final MSRP, which will be $80 for the 5K edition, and $100 for the 10K version. That doesn’t sound too bad at all for a little insurance against a random accident turning your old battery pack into an unpredictable inferno.
Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.