Snapseed sprouts its first new growth in years, as major update blooms

Megan Ellis / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has rolled out a big update to the Snapseed app for iPhone and iPad.

The update refreshes the look and adds a new “Faves” tab.

It appears there are no plans to update the Android version.

You may remember Snapseed, the photo editing app Google acquired back in 2012. It’s been a while since Snapseed received a big update, but it looks like one just rolled out. The catch is that the update is only available for the iPhone and iPad.

Spotted by 9to5Google, the Snapseed app for iPhone and iPad has received a refresh and a few other changes. Version 3.0 not only introduces a simplified version of the app’s icon, but also revamps the UI so photos you’ve edited appear in a grid. You’ll also find a circular floating action button (FAB) near the bottom of the screen that will allow you to start editing.

Old New

Additionally, Google has moved around the tabs and added a new option. The “Looks” tab is still located on the bottom left, but “Tools” has moved from the center spot over to the right. Meanwhile, the “Export” tab has moved to the top right corner, with a new “Faves” tab taking its old spot in the bottom bar. This new Faves tab lets you save tools for quick access.

The last time Snapseed received a big update like this was back in 2021, when dark mode was added for iOS. If you’re wondering if the Android version will get the same treatment, don’t get your hopes up. In a statement to The Verge, a Google spokesperson said that the company doesn’t “have anything to share yet.”

