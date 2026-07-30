Snap will finally show what its $2.2K AR Specs can really do

TL;DR Snap will hold another launch event for its $2,195 Specs AR glasses on September 16.

The event promises the first in-depth demonstrations of their AI, work, entertainment, and shared AR features.

Specs are already available for preorder and are expected to ship in the fall.

Snap first announced its consumer AR glasses last year, unveiled the finished product in June, and already lets you preorder a pair. Just in case that wasn’t enough launching for one wearable, the company has now scheduled a Specs launch event for September 16.

Would you wear Google's XR glasses? 284 votes Absolutely, I'm looking forward to the future. 87 % Not way, I'd look ridiculous. 13 %

Snap’s newsroom announcement says the event will take place in Los Angeles, with co-founder and CEO Evan Spiegel providing the “first in-depth look” at the glasses. The presentation will demonstrate how Specs handle AI assistance, work tools, entertainment, and shared experiences, while attendees will also get to try them hands-on. You can register to watch the livestream, which starts at 4 PM PT.

The Specs were properly unveiled at the Augmented World Expo last month, revealing their $2,195 price and opening preorders with a refundable $200 deposit. September’s event appears to be the more consumer-focused part of the rollout, as Spiegel previously said that Snap had initially focused on developers and would hold consumer-oriented events in the fall. That seems to align neatly with this latest announcement.

The Snap Specs are standalone AR glasses powered by two Snapdragon processors, with hand and eye tracking plus transparent displays that overlay digital content onto your surroundings. Snap says it can offer AI help, virtual workspaces, games, video streaming, and shared AR experiences, though we’ll get a better idea of how all that works beyond what will presumably be a carefully planned demo on September 16.

The preorder page says the wearable is expected to start shipping in fall 2026. Given the timing of this launch event, Snap could use it to announce a firm shipping date, but that’s pure Spec-ulation.

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