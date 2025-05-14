Tattoo getting in the way of your smartwatch readings? Try this simple fix

Kris Carlon / Android Authority

Tattoos and wearable gadgets aren’t exactly a winning combination. The ink on your skin can make wrist detection difficult for these devices. While many manufacturers are well aware of this issue, there are plenty of consumers who will pick up a smartwatch unaware that such a problem exists. If this includes you, there is a workaround that could get your device working like it should.

Most wrist-based wearables tend to use photoplethysmography (PPG) sensors for detecting biometric data. Although it’s a good, low-cost, and non-invasive way to obtain biometric data, this technology has some flaws. Simply put, these optical sensors work by flashing light on your skin and seeing how much light is reflected back. Things like skin pigment, veins, arteries, and bones all absorb this light. As you may know, lighter colors reflect more light than darker colors. That’s why PPG sensors tend to struggle with dark skin and ink.

In particular, wrist detection is often the most common problem for those who have tattoos. Samsung actually started working on improving wrist detection for tattoos in 2023. However, it’s still a problem for some wearable owners.

Fortunately, some Apple Watch and Galaxy Watch users discovered a solution that could work for your device as well. One Galaxy Watch user found that placing a one-inch epoxy sticker over the sensors seems to do the trick. Meanwhile, an Apple Watch owner found that using clear medical tape kept their smartwatch from locking up or pausing workouts.

It’s important to note that these solutions aren’t perfect. As the Galaxy Watch user and a commenter point out, the sticker can interfere with the electrical connections needed for the ECG sensor and body composition measurement.

