Study finds high levels of toxic ‘forever chemicals’ in popular smartwatch bands

TL;DR Popular smartwatch bands have been found to contain high levels of PFHxA, a harmful “forever chemical.”

These bands may expose wearers to PFAS through skin contact, especially during exercise when sweat and open pores amplify absorption.

Experts recommend avoiding fluoroelastomer bands and choosing safer alternatives.

Smartwatch bands from popular brands have been found to contain high concentrations of toxic for forever chemicals, also known as PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances). These synthetic chemicals do not break down easily in the environment and build in our bodies over time, hence earning them the nickname of forever chemicals.

PFAS are used in various consumer products, including non-stick cookware, water-resistant clothes, carpets, mattresses, food wraps, and more. Exposure to PFAS has been linked to serious health problems, including increased risks of certain cancers, hormone disruption, weakened immune systems, and developmental delays in children. These chemicals can leach into water, soil, and food, making them a growing public health concern worldwide.

Shocking levels of toxic PFAS in smartwatch bands A new study published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology Letters has found that smartwatch bands made of fluoroelastomers contain a very high concentration of a forever chemical known as perfluorohexanoic acid (PFHxA).

Researchers were able to easily extract the chemical from the surface of 22 watch bands analyzed across different brands and price points. This chemical can be absorbed into the skin through the watch bands. The study found that most bands that contain the chemical were advertised for “sports and fitness,” suggesting that the user could be exercising while wearing them, “which means additional sweat contact and open skin pores.”

Graham F. Peaslee, a physicist at the University of Notre Dame and the lead author of the study, told Salon magazine that the researchers weren’t even looking for PFAS in watch bands until they saw a full-page ad about a watch band made of fluoroelastomer. On closer analysis, the researchers were suprised to find the high amounts of forever chemical PFHxA.

“This was unique in the sense that it was the first time we had found only one PFAS, and that it was at such high concentrations — much higher than we typically find in consumer products,” Peaslee said.

What’s the solution? Several major smartwatch and fitness tracker makers, including Apple, Huawei, Samsung, and Google, offer fluoroelastomer bands in the name of durability. While the full extent of the potential health risks posed by forever chemicals in these bands remains unclear, researchers from the study have urged the scientific community to further investigate these materials.

In the meantime, the experts recommend users switch to watch bands made from alternative materials that do not contain fluoroelastomers. Most brands that sell watch bands made of fluoroelastomer mention so on their websites. That way, users can easily check the make and materials of watch bands before purchasing them. The main issue is that fluoroelastomer bands are specifically designed for resistance to water and sweat, making them essential for wearers who prioritize these features in a watch band. This could make avoiding them a challenge for some users.

