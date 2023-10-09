Watch the four most expensive phones get smashed to bits to see which survives

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR Four of the most expensive phones were put through a drop test.

The damage caused by the six-foot drop was substantial on all four devices.

The video is meant to highlight how expensive it is to repair and replace phones.

What do the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Google Pixel Fold, and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 all have in common? They are among the most expensive phones currently out on the market. A new video puts the durability of these devices to the test by dropping them from a height of six feet.

When you’re spending so much money on a device that’s important to your daily life, you would hope it could survive a small fall. So, how do some of the most expensive phones on the market handle a drop from six feet? A new video from Allstate finds the answer to that question.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max and Galaxy S23 Ultra were dropped front-down one time each. Both phones were then tested again, but this time, they were dropped on their back. The foldables, on the other hand, were dropped twice on the main screen and once on the outer screen.

After the test is complete, we see quite a bit of damage on all four phones. Not only did the screens shatter, but so did the backs of the handsets. It appears that the only things that managed to survive were the main screens on the foldable phones. Most notably, however, the camera lenses cracked on the iPhone 15 Pro Max but not on the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

As the video points out, 34% of Americans have damaged their display in the past year. Unfortunately, that number also includes this writer as of last month. As a result, a lot of people end up having to repair their phones or outright replace them.

According to the video, Americans have spent $17.2 billion on repairing or replacing their phones. The video is ultimately meant to highlight the importance of protection plans. Repair costs have gone down over the years, but the service is still expensive. Here’s what the video lists as repair costs for each device: iPhone 15 Pro Max: $379

$379 Galaxy S23 Ultra: $259-$319

$259-$319 Galaxy Z Fold 5: $129-$499

$129-$499 Pixel Fold: $160-$900 So the moral of the story is, do your best not to drop your over $1K phone or maybe invest in a protection plan.

