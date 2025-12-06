Survey confirms: Most of us are at risk of 'smartphone pinky'

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Earlier this week, I published an article highlighting a phenomenon that I only recently learned about. Called “smartphone pinky,” it describes discomfort and pain that result from holding and handling one’s smartphone, especially when using the little finger as a platform to seat the device.

As I’ve learned the hard way, it’s a terrible way to hold a phone. I regularly experience pain in my hand after using my device, but in my opinion, it’s the most natural grip when using a phone one-handed. Notably, it appears that a host of readers agree with me.

We received over 3,000 votes in the open thread’s poll asking users how they prefer to hold their smartphones. Two options received the bulk of the vote.

How do you hold your smartphone? More than 58% of readers hold their phones like I do — one-handed with their little finger supporting the device. With my little finger acting as a seat for the base of my phone and my other fingers resting at the rear of the device, I can access the far reaches of my Galaxy S24 FE’s screen without having to change my grip. The flexibility and usability this method affords are likely why many other readers also resort to it.

The second most popular way to hold a smartphone is “one-handed with four fingers behind the phone.” This allows the thumb to access parts of the screen, but not quite all of it. Notably, 23.4% of respondents prefer this grip.

With most users employing their little fingers as makeshift phone platforms, it's no wonder that 'smartphone pinky' is an issue.

Interestingly, only 6.1% of readers opt for a smartphone grip or a handhold accessory. In comparison, 4.4% use their devices with two hands — more specifically, “two-handed, with one hand tapping and the other gripping the phone.”

While the share of votes surprised me and really does suggest we’re all in this together, the comments offer a wealth of insight into the struggles of modern smartphone usage.

Several users shared stories of their persistent pain, primarily caused by using their smartphones.

“My pinky finger is almost always in some form of discomfort after using my phone, but I’m used to it,” wrote pennsyfan2020.

“Unfortunately, I’ve had to start wearing wrist supports due to long-term strain on my wrist and hands from work and texting on my phone,” wrote ashtonpie99.

“My left hand pinkie has become deformed. The 1st knuckle is bent inwards. It looks like someone with arthritis, but I don’t have any pain. It’s just from playing games landscape mode with my pinkie balancing the phone,” explained joytuc58.

Others highlighted the alternative methods of using their devices, including gooseneck stands in each room, landyards, PopSockets, and grippable cases.

Ultimately, I believe that reader Greg Lane nails the overall problem: “This does attest to the fact that they don’t design phones for holding, I mean AT ALL.”

Manufacturers are constantly increasing the size, weight, and bulk of their smartphones. With the advent of foldables and larger form factors, I don’t see this problem improving in the future either.

Notably, if you are struggling with hand pain, my colleague Megan Ellis outlines a few ways she mitigates smartphone pinky problems, including stretching her hands and revising her daily smartphone habits. Do you hold your smartphone as I and 58% of respondents do? Has your smartphone usage affected your overall health? Do you mirror the sentiments shared by your fellow readers? Let’s continue the conversation below.

