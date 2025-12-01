'Smartphone pinky' is a growing problem. Have you experienced it?

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

🗣️ This is an open thread. We want to hear from you! Share your thoughts in the comments and vote in the poll below — your take might be featured in a future roundup.

Today was the first time I’ve heard the term “smartphone pinky.”

I was holding my Galaxy S24 FE and when I put it down, I felt this painful pulse in my little finger’s knuckles. I’ve had this phone for a good few months now, and I haven’t struggled with hand pain at any point before today. But considering that I use my little finger as a platform on which the phone rests, it was probably just a matter of time.

Phones are growing larger and heavier with every new release. Even “mini” phones now exceed the 6.3-inch screen size, while cutting-edge flagships are approaching the 7-inch mark. Additionally, smartphone weight — aside from the apparently short-lived pursuit of ultra-slim smartphones — continues to increase as they become harder, are fitted with larger batteries, and have more intricate internals. Sure, smartphones are as good as they’ve ever been, but they’re also putting more pressure on our hands.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

I’ve certainly experienced this when moving from the 192 gram HUAWEI P30 Pro to the 213 gram Samsung. Nominally, that’s a minor increase, but that additional 21 grams pushing on my little finger daily is seemingly becoming a problem.

And, it’s a recognized phenomenon now. “Smartphone pinky,” as it is termed, is the concern that prolonged smartphone use is putting pressure on our digits, especially the little finger.

For what it’s worth, I’ll likely seek advice from a health professional if it doesn’t clear up in a week. I’m going to give my smartphone hand the rest of the day off. In the meantime, I would really like to know from you: have you ever experienced pain in your hand from holding your smartphone?

Here are some more questions: Have you ever experienced pain in your hands or body from using your smartphone?

How do you alleviate or prevent smartphone-induced pain?

Do you think smartphones are growing too large, heavy, and cumbersome? Would you like to see the return of true “mini” devices?

How many hours do you hold your phone per day?

Do you use any apps or settings to monitor and limit your screen time?

Should smartphone makers focus more on ergonomics than flashy designs?

How do you hold your smartphone? 52 votes One-handed with little finger supporting the phone. 63 % One-handed with ring finger supporting the phone. 2 % One-handed with four fingers behind the phone. 19 % Two-handed with thumbs free. 4 % Two handed, with one hand tapping and the other gripping the phone. 6 % I use a grip or handhold accessory. 6 % I rest my phone on a flat surface. 0 % I have a another method (elaborate in the comments). 0 %

👇 And if you have a specific comment related to your poll choice, or want to answer any of the questions posed above, be sure to have your say in the comments below.

Follow