Poll: How much do you care about smartphone colors?
Human beings love expressing themselves, and for most of us, a big component of that is how we look. Our clothes may change day to day, and maybe hairstyle by the season, but a lot of us are keeping the same phones for longer and longer, thanks to improved support policies. Considering how many times a day we’re pulling our phones out, compounded over a timeline of years, it starts feeling all the more important to go with a phone that has a look that really suits us.
Now, you’ve got plenty of options when it comes to finding the right look for your phone. You could always wrap your phone in a skin, like the kind dbrand makes, for an instant transformation. While that’s a fine solution on its own, many of us prefer to combine that angle with protection and dress our phone up with the help of a great case.
Cases seem like a super convenient way to keep your phone looking fresh (you could argue they’re just clothing for our phones), but in a recent poll we ran, we discovered that a surprisingly large number of our readers are curious about the idea of getting rid of their case and just carrying around a naked smartphone. Assuming you’re careful with it, that could go just fine — but are you going to start feeling a little insecure about your plain old, drab phone?
All too often, we don’t get a lot of great choices when it comes to smartphone colors. You’re lucky to find a modern phone offering more than 4 or 5, and a couple of those are probably neutral tones. Even when we do see a variety of colors, they’re often cut from the same cloth — think “pastels,” or a matching set of other low-saturation options. Gone are the days when you could pull up something like Moto Maker and access a seemingly endless variety of hues.
When you’re out shopping for a phone, does any of this weigh on your purchasing decision? Are you deciding on a phone and picking a color, or deciding on a color and picking a phone?
We don’t have space in our poll to really break that down with any more granularity, but are there certain colors you’re on the lookout for more than others? Craving a bold red or a forest green? Let us know in the comments, and share your frustration with how hard its’s been to find phones actually made in your favorite color.