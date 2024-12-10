Poll result: A whole lot of you are very curious about going case-free with your smartphone

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

For as much flack as modern smartphones can get for feeling like unoriginal copies of each other, there are plenty of very attractive models out there, featuring delicate contours, smart lines, and inspiring colors. But even the prettiest phone of them all is going to struggle to stand out when you drape it in a bland, utilitarian case.

Sure, there are just as many interesting case options out there as there are stylish phones, but doesn’t it feel wrong to be covering up a finely crafted $1,000 piece of tech with a few dollars worth of plastic? Especially when we consider just how strong and resilient smartphone glass has become, might it actually make sense to throw a bit of caution to the wind and just use our phones straight as we got them from the manufacturer, no case covering them up?

That’s exactly the question our evergreen editor Mitja shared with you last week, and the response to his poll has been phenomenal. His strategy involves making sure his phones are secure in a protective sleeve before throwing them in a bag, and so far he’s avoided shattering any screens. Personally, I walked a similar route for years, and while I never outright broke anything, glass-backed handsets would still pick up a haze of fine scratches over time — enough that I ultimately relented and started using cases.

But enough about the Android Authority team. What were your feelings about embracing the no-case lifestyle?

Would you consider ditching your phone case altogether?

With over 4,500 responses, we’ve got more or less an even split between die-hard case fans, and smartphone users who are open to the idea of going caseless. Unsurprisingly, only a tiny fraction of you have already committed to this brave no-case approach, but with this many people interested, we might just see that number about to spike.

Looking through the comments, we find a lot of heated opinions on the subject. Some of you don’t prioritize using a case for outright impact protection, but more for just how it makes your phone grippier and less likely for you to drop it in the first place. We also see a lot of thoughts about how feelings towards using a case might correspond with certain types of people, with parents and more hands-on DIY types feeling particularly nervous about accidental damage.

At the end of the day, it’s a very personal decision that balances risk, aesthetics, and probably even a little ego, and we’re never all going to be on the same page. Thankfully, we don’t need to be, and no one gets to decide how to protect your phone but you.

