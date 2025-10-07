First they took our chargers, now our cables are next: Are phone makers going too far?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

We’ve watched smartphone boxes get lighter and barer over the past few years as manufacturers opt for minimalistic packaging. It started with the removal of charging bricks, a move that many users still haven’t fully accepted. And now, it looks like USB cables might be next on the chopping block.

Would you be okay if your next phone didn't come with a USB-C cable? 209 votes Absolutely. I already have plenty of cables. 33 % No way. A cable should always be included. 67 %

A recent Reddit post about the Sony Xperia 10 VII revealed something surprising. The phone doesn’t come with a charging brick or a USB-C cable. The back of the box even clearly shows the omissions, suggesting this isn’t just an oversight.

Sony might not be setting global smartphone standards, but it’s often in tune with industry shifts, and this could be the next big one. No USB cables in phone boxes.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Eco-conscious or profit play? The justification for ditching USB cables in smartphone boxes is easy to guess and might sound familiar: It’s about protecting the planet. USB-C has been the standard for a while now, and most consumers already have a drawer (or several) full of cables. Removing USB-C cables from smartphone boxes should ideally cut down on e-waste and packaging. But there’s another side to the story.

Shipping phones without accessories saves companies money. Sometimes it’s just a few cents per device, but when you sell millions of phones, those cents add up quickly. And, of course, there’s the added bonus that more people will buy first-party accessories sold separately.

Bad cables might cost you more Even if you already have a bunch of USB-C cables lying around, not all of them are created equal. Cheap, uncertified cables can actually lead to slow charging, a poor USB connection, overheating, and even short circuits that damage your phone or its charging port. Many users have reported warped connectors or burnt pins after prolonged use with low-quality accessories over the years.

Ironically, this could mean that unbundling cables might actually increase the very waste it’s supposed to reduce, as people buy, break, and replace poor-quality cables more frequently.

Unbundling cables might actually increase the very waste it's supposed to reduce.

Apple’s latest AirPods models have already dropped the USB-C cable, and now Sony is doing the same with a smartphone. If history repeats itself, more phone brands could follow.

Whether you think this makes sense or feels like smartphone makers are going too far likely depends on your own cable situation. Some people probably don’t need another USB cable crowding their drawers, while others might see a charging cable as a bare minimum inclusion when you’re spending hundreds or thousands on a new phone. What’s your take? Do you think it makes sense to remove charging cables from smartphone boxes? Take our poll above and share your thoughts in the comments.

Follow