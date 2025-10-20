This smart lighting app has some spooky freebies to get you in the Halloween mood

LIFX

TL;DR Halloween scenes are now available in the iConnectHue app.

The animation set has expanded to include “Blood Moon” and “Abyss.”

These animations are free to all users until mid-November.

Time really flies by, as we’re already at that spooky time of the year again. Halloween is only a little more than a week away. If you’re in the Halloween spirit, the smart light app iConnectHue has a little something special for you.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Just in time for the holiday, users of the iConnectHue app can now find Halloween scenes and entire animation sets (via Hueblog). These scenes need to be started manually and can be assigned to smart switches and other smart home accessories. When activated, the scene will last from anywhere between five to 40 seconds.

The best news is that this Halloween set is free for all users, not just for those who pay to be members. However, this package will only remain free until mid-November, so you’ll want to jump on it as soon as you can. If you needed even more incentive, the set has been expanded to include two new scenes: “Blood Moon” and “Abyss.”

Follow