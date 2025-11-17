Early Black Friday steal: Score record 33% savings on the new Skullcandy Push 720 buds

Amazon

Skullcandy might not always be the first name that comes to mind when you’re looking for high-quality audio, but the alternative brand has some solid earbuds in its lineup. More importantly for your wallet, it’s just dropped one of the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen in this early rush of offers. It’s the first time the Skullcandy Push 720 Open buds are subject to any sort of discount, reducing them from $150 to just $99.99. Skullcandy Push 720 Open for $99.99 ($50 off)

This is the company’s latest take on open-ear audio, using a clip-on ear-cuff design that keeps your ears uncovered while 12mm drivers handle the sound. It’s the same idea you’ll find in sport-focused open-ear buds, but at a more approachable price point.

The Push 720 promise all-day comfort thanks to the lightweight frame and no-slip fit, and they’re fully waterproof with an IP67 rating. Battery life lasts up to 30 hours in total (six in the buds themselves and 24 from the charging pouch), and a quick ten-minute top-up gets you two hours of listening. The pouch supports wireless charging, too.

If you want to tweak the sound or remap the controls, the Skullcandy app lets you adjust EQ presets, customize button inputs, and even trigger your phone’s camera. The earbuds are available in Bone or True Black, so you can select the pair that best fits your style.

