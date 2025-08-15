Still use AA batteries? Save now and in the future with these rechargeable batteries deal

As much as we wish all devices came with a rechargeable battery, that’s just not the case yet. Manufacturers insist on releasing things that use AA batteries. I am not about to keep buying disposable, so I have some rechargeable AA batteries to save me some store trips, money, and headaches. If you need to get your own, here’s a really nice deal on eight SINCEHOLY Lithium AA Rechargeable Batteries, which are currently on sale for just $14.99. Buy the SINCEHOLY Lithium AA Rechargeable Batteries 8-pack for just $14.99 ($19 off)

This offer is available from Woot, an Amazon-owned website that focuses on hot deals. The website mentions this sale will be active for 18 days or “until sold out.” You get a 90-day Woot warranty with the purchase.

I use Energizer rechargeable batteries. They work great, but my setup isn’t nearly as seamless as this one. I store my batteries in a drawer, so they get kind of lost between other things I have in there. When I finally find the batteries I need, I must fetch the bulky charger, put the batteries in there, and plug the thing directly into an outlet. It’s a mess!

The SINCEHOLY Lithium AA Rechargeable Batteries 8-pack makes things much easier and tidier. You get eight batteries, which can neatly be stored in the case. This case also works as the charger, so all you need to do is plug it in via a USB-C port. It will recharge the batteries in just 2.5 hours! It even features an LED light that can give you the current status of the batteries and charging.

These also have a shelf life of 10 years, after which they will only lose 10% of their charge when stored away. If you’re a heavier user, you’ll also be glad to know these are rated for 1,600 cycles, so they will survive for many years. If you want the specifics, these have a 3,000mWh capacity and can output 1.5V.

Want in on this deal? At just $14.99, these will surely save you a good amount of money in the long run, as you won’t need to buy AA batteries repeatedly for years to come. I absolutely love the charging case, too, which is similar to those we use with wireless earbuds. Jump on this deal while you can!

