This new smart ring wants to change how you track blood pressure

TL;DR Health tech startup Vital Signals has announced the Signal Ring, a $399 smart ring claiming to deliver direct systolic and diastolic blood pressure readings without a traditional arm cuff or calibration setup.

Launching without a subscription model, this smart ring claims to track continuous fluctuations and overnight trends to compete with established rivals like the Oura Ring 5 and RingConn Gen 3.

Pre-orders are currently open and include a sizing kit. Shipments are expected to begin later in October.

The smart ring market is expanding rapidly, but a new contender wants to move the needle beyond basic sleep tracking and heart rate monitoring. Three-year-old health tech startup Vital Signals has officially announced the Signal Ring, a $399 wearable that claims to deliver accurate systolic and diastolic blood pressure readings straight from your finger, completely bypassing the need for a traditional, bulky arm cuff.

While heavy hitters in the wearable space have struggled to bring cuffless tracking, the Signal Ring aims to set a new benchmark. It targets a space currently dominated by smart ring options like the Oura Ring 5 and the RingConn Gen 3, both of which provide blood pressure trends and vascular trends, but not direct readings.

According to a Bloomberg report, Vital Signals’ new ring promises to make continuous hypertension monitoring as simple as wearing a wedding band.

The Signal Ring product page states that the device uses advanced optical sensors and specialized algorithms to detect blood pressure fluctuations throughout the day, rather than single measurements from blood pressure cuffs, which can be skewed by various factors. It doesn’t even need a blood pressure cuff for setup or calibration, further lowering the technical barrier to blood pressure monitoring.

Because it can capture automatic readings, Signal Ring users can gather blood pressure data overnight and have all their readings displayed in graphs to monitor trends. Users are still advised to sit down, relax with breathing exercises, and manually initiate a monitoring session.

Note that the Signal Ring has not yet received FDA clearance.

Data can be synced with Apple Health on iPhone or Google Health on Android. A data connection is required on your phone to display your blood pressure results, as data is processed in the cloud. Importantly, though, there is no subscription model at play here.

The hardware itself maintains a sleek, lightweight profile comparable to that of standard smart rings, hiding its health-monitoring tech beneath a polished Titanium exterior. Pre-orders get a sizing kit to help determine the right size.

Signal Ring pricing and availability The $399 Signal Ring is positioned at the premium end of the smart ring market, competing directly with high-end configurations from Oura and Samsung. Vital Signals is banking on its unique blood pressure-tracking capabilities to justify its premium price tag.

The smart ring is available to pre-order right now and is expected to begin shipping later in October, potentially altering the landscape of wearable health tech if its tall medical claims hold up under real-world scrutiny.

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