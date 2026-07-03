SHOKZ OpenDots ONE hit Prime Day price again with 30% off, but not for long

Amazon has dropped the SHOKZ OpenDots ONE to $139.95, down from its $199.95 RRP. That saves you $60, a 30% discount off the recommended retail price, and it brings these open-ear earbuds back to last week’s record-low Prime Day price. But this is a Lightning Deal on Amazon, so it’s probably only going to last a matter of hours.

This price is only available on the red colorway, so it’s the one to grab if you want the biggest savings right now. The OpenDots ONE stands out from regular earbuds because of its clip-on, open-ear design. That makes it a strong pick for people who do not like in-ear tips and for anyone who wears glasses and wants something built for all-day comfort and awareness of what’s going on around them.

Feature-wise, you’re getting Dolby Audio support, app-based EQ settings, touch-control customization, battery monitoring, and a Find My Earbuds function. Battery life is rated at up to 10 hours on a charge, with around 40 hours total when you include the charging case. The sound is also well-liked for open-ear earbuds, with notably solid bass for this style.

The SHOKZ OpenDots ONE also has a 4.4-star rating, which adds to the value at this price. At $139.95, this is a strong time to buy before the deal disappears.

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