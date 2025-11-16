This highly rated robot vacuum just plunged $500 in Amazon's Black Friday sale

With the holidays looming, it’s easy to get preoccupied with the mess that all the merriment is sure to create. Fortunately, Black Friday is making your smart home assistance much more affordable, and one of the more advanced robot cleaners on the market is subject to an almost unbelievable price drop. The Shark PowerDetect ThermaCharged Robot Vacuum & Mop has been reduced from $1,200 to $699.99, saving you $500 if you catch the deal. Shark PowerDetect ThermaCharged Robot Vacuum & Mop for $699.99 ($500 off)

This is the full package, complete with the NeverTouch Pro base that washes the mop with heated water, dries it with heated air, and handles most of the maintenance on its own. Once set up, the bot can empty its debris bin for up to 60 days, refill its own water tank for roughly 30 days, and clean and dry the mop after every run. It’s the kind of system designed to stay out of your way for weeks at a time.

Shark has also packed in plenty of detection tech. Dirt Detect ramps up suction on messier patches, while Edge Detect uses directed airflow or an extending mop pad to better clean corners. Floor Detect adjusts suction depending on whether it’s tackling hard floors or carpet. The NeverStuck system can lift itself over small obstacles, and it raises the mop when crossing carpets to avoid dragging any moisture across them. On a full battery, Shark claims up to three hours of cleaning.

This robot vacuum still isn’t a bargain purchase, but you’re unlikely to regret it, especially when you’re relaxing after the festive fun instead of scrubbing floors. It boasts a 4.6-star rating on Amazon, which is no small feat for a smart home device.

It’s safe to say that the savings on this high-end model won’t be beaten anytime soon, so don’t miss out. The widget above takes you to it.

