How to share Apple Music with family

Just like the Spotify Premium Family Plan, Apple Music also offers family sharing plans with benefits like a lower price tag. The Apple Music family subscription lets up to six family members have individual music libraries. Here’s how to get started.

THE SHORT ANSWER The fastest way to share Apple Music with your family is by setting up family sharing on your device. Once you've invited family members to the group, go ahead and purchase the Apple Music family subscription. The music streaming subscription will automatically be shared with your family members. The Apple Music family plan costs $14.99 in the US for up to six users compared to $9.99 for an individual account. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS How to add family members on the Apple Music app

How to add family members to Apple Music on a Mac

How to add family members to Apple Music on Android

How to add family members on the Apple Music app

Music App Settings Apple ID Settings Family Sharing

On an iPhone or iPad, head to the Music app and tap your profile picture or name at the top right corner. Once in the account settings, go ahead and tap the Manage Family option. This should bring you to the Apple ID settings page on your iOS device. You can now tap Family Sharing and add members to your account.

How to add family members on a Mac

Open the System Preferences pane by clicking the Apple icon at the top-left corner of your Mac, or tap the Manage Family option under the Account menu in the Music app. You can now head into Family Sharing and add additional family members by clicking the plus button on the right.

How to add family members to Apple Music on an Android phone

Tap the three dots in the top-right corner and enter the Accounts setting. Now select the Manage Family option. In the sub menu, you can select the add Family Member setting to add more members to your Apple Music family plan.

FAQs

Can family members at different addresses use the Apple Music Family Plan? No, the family plan is restricted to users living at the same address.

Can you add an existing account to an Apple Music family plan? Yes. The existing user will have to cancel their ongoing subscription and can then be added to an Apple Music family plan.

Comments