Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
How to share Apple Music with family
Just like the Spotify Premium Family Plan, Apple Music also offers family sharing plans with benefits like a lower price tag. The Apple Music family subscription lets up to six family members have individual music libraries. Here’s how to get started.
THE SHORT ANSWER
The fastest way to share Apple Music with your family is by setting up family sharing on your device. Once you've invited family members to the group, go ahead and purchase the Apple Music family subscription. The music streaming subscription will automatically be shared with your family members. The Apple Music family plan costs $14.99 in the US for up to six users compared to $9.99 for an individual account.
JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS
How to add family members on the Apple Music app
On an iPhone or iPad, head to the Music app and tap your profile picture or name at the top right corner. Once in the account settings, go ahead and tap the Manage Family option. This should bring you to the Apple ID settings page on your iOS device. You can now tap Family Sharing and add members to your account.
How to add family members on a Mac
Open the System Preferences pane by clicking the Apple icon at the top-left corner of your Mac, or tap the Manage Family option under the Account menu in the Music app. You can now head into Family Sharing and add additional family members by clicking the plus button on the right.
How to add family members to Apple Music on an Android phone
Tap the three dots in the top-right corner and enter the Accounts setting. Now select the Manage Family option. In the sub menu, you can select the add Family Member setting to add more members to your Apple Music family plan.
FAQs
No, the family plan is restricted to users living at the same address.
Yes. The existing user will have to cancel their ongoing subscription and can then be added to an Apple Music family plan.