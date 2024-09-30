See it, record it, search it: Google Lens video search feature starts rolling out

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has started rolling out the new video search feature in Google Lens, allowing users to discover video content based on clips they capture.

Announced at I/O 2024, the feature was demoed by Android Authority earlier this month and is now becoming available to more users.

Users can record a short video and ask questions about it; Google Lens will provide relevant search results, including AI-generated responses in supported regions.

Google seems to have started rolling out the new video search feature, allowing users to find video content based on clips they capture. The feature aims to enhance the way users discover and interact with their surroundings

Google announced the feature at I/O 2024, and earlier this month, Android Authority activated and demoed it, showcasing its capabilities. Now, our contributor, Mishaal Rahman, is reporting that the feature is now appearing for more users.

Essentially, you can now fire up Google Lens and record a short video of something that you want to know more about. You’ll be able to ask questions about the recorded clip and Google will show you relevant search results about the subject in the video. In regions where AI Overviews are supported, users will see an AI-generated response.

To use the new Google Lens video search feature, first enter into Google Lens and hold down the shutter button. During this time, you can start vocally asking your question about the subject in the video.

With this rollout, Google Lens is yet again making information discovery easier and bridging the gap between still images and dynamic video content.

