Check out how Gemini Video Search works with these new demos (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google’s video search feature has yet to roll out.

We were able to activate the feature in a beta version of the Google app.

The feature seems to have been improved somewhat since it was demoed.

Back in May during Google I/O 2024, the company revealed it would soon allow users to search using video combined with a query through the power of Gemini’s multimodal capabilities. It was said that the feature would initially be available in Search Labs as an experiment for users in the US, but it has yet to roll out. We have now managed to activate the feature.

While diving into the Google app (beta version 15.35.39.29.arm64), we were able to get the video search feature working on one of our devices. After activating the feature, we took it for a test drive to show how it works.

In the pictures above, you’ll see when you enter into Google Lens, there will be a pop-up telling you that you can “Search with video.” Holding down the button with the magnifying glass icon will start the video. During this time, you can start vocally asking your question. You’ll then get your answer through an AI Overview.

When Google first demoed the feature, they showed a clip of a stuck film advance lever on a film camera, followed up with the query, “Why is the lever not moving all the way?” At the time, the demo gave some bad answers including one that suggested opening the back door to remove the film, something that would pretty much ruin the pictures you’ve taken unless you’re in a dark room.

After replicating this demo, we noticed that the results aren’t always the same. However, now, if it suggests opening the door, it at least adds that you should do it in a dark room. We also noticed that the AI Overview doesn’t always provide a way to fix a problem and will sometimes only answer why you may be experiencing the issue.

In a second demo, we held up a USB-C cable with a slight bend up to the camera and asked, “How can I fix?” The feature then provided various solutions that increased in complexity.

Finally, we tried holding up an earbuds charging case and asking about the green light in front of the case. The AI Overview answered that the green light indicated that the case was fully charged. It also used the Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro as an example where the green light signifies a full charge.

Although video search hasn’t rolled out yet, we believe what we found suggests it could be released soon.

