Security breach at ADT exposes customer information

TL;DR ADT, a leading home security company, confirmed a data breach that compromised customer addresses and contact information.

The breach’s timing remains unclear, but ADT claims only a small percentage of its six million users were affected.

This incident adds to ADT’s history of security issues, including a 2021 case where a technician illegally accessed customers’ camera feeds.

ADT is one of the most popular home security companies in the United States, and you may have even considered products from the brand when building your smart home. But in what seems to be a bit of an ironic twist, the firm recently confirmed in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it was hacked and some consumer data was compromised in the process.

TechCrunch noted that ADT has yet to confirm when the cyberattack and the resulting data breach took place but revealed that customers’ home addresses and contact information (phone numbers and email addresses) were accessed by the attackers. The only silver lining is that the home security firm seems to believe that customers’ home security systems were not compromised during the breach.

We’re unsure how many customers had their information compromised, but ADT says only a “small percentage” of its users were affected. As of June this year, ADT had something to the tune of six million users, so it’s possible that several thousand customers could have been affected. The reporting outlet notes that ADT’s disclosure comes about a week after a seller claimed to have access to over 30,000 customer records from ADT on a known cybercrime forum.

Over the years, ADT has seen its share of controversy, and this is the latest to add to the list. For instance, back in 2021, an ADT security technician admitted to secretly accessing the live feeds of customers’ home security cameras to spy on them. The security worker was sentenced to prison as a result.

If you use ADT products and are wondering if you are a victim of the data breach, you can get in touch with the company via its dedicated contact number — (866) 437-9016.

