Samsung announces date for SDC 2023 event

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung will hold its annual developer’s conference on October 5, 2023.

There’s a good chance this keynote will be full of One UI announcements.

The event is happening the day after Google’s Pixel 8 event.

As summer draws to a close, event time is heating up. Apple is expected to hold its “Wonderlust” keynote next week and Google will kick off its Pixel 8 showcase on October 4. Not to be left out of the conversation, Samsung has just announced the date of its next big event. While you shouldn’t expect the event to focus on any new additions to Samsung’s best phones, it should provide a lot of info on the software side.

In a YouTube video posted on its channel, the Korean tech giant revealed that it is holding its Samsung Developer’s Conference (SDC) on Thursday, October 5, 2023. Interestingly, Samsung will be stepping on some toes with this date as this is only a day after Google’s own planned event.

It will be a live in-person event held at Moscone North in San Francisco, but anyone interested will also be able to tune in online. According to the website, the show will start at 10 a.m. PT.

SDC tends to focus on software, services, and platforms, so you can probably expect to hear some One UI-related announcements. Around this time last year, Android Authority interviewed VP of One UI experiences Hyesoon (Sally) Jeong, who said the company is working on seamless updates and hopes it will roll out with One UI 6. It’s possible Samsung could make this announcement at SDC 2023.

In addition, the website mentions platform innovation, mobile experience, screen experience, home experience, and health experience. It’s also important to note that we first saw the Galaxy Fold at an SDC, but it’s unlikely the firm will unveil anything of that magnitude this time.

