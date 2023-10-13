In your news feed, new posts appear so frequently that it’s easy to lose track of photos or videos someone has posted. You have the option to save and like Facebook Reels, as well as save videos you’ve watched. If you’re concerned about losing content, you can always save or even download it. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the process of saving videos on Facebook and show you how to access them.

How to save videos on Facebook

How to save videos from Facebook on mobile Tap the three horizontal dots ( ⋯ ) button on the video you want to save.

button on the video you want to save. Select Save video from the options that appear.

from the options that appear. Choose the collection to which you want to save the video.

How to save videos from Facebook on desktop Click the three horizontal dots ( ⋯ ) button on the video you want to save.

button on the video you want to save. Select Save video from the options that appear.

from the options that appear. In the Save To box, choose the collection to which you want to save the video.

box, choose the collection to which you want to save the video. Click Done.

How to find saved videos on Facebook

How to find saved videos on mobile Tap on your profile on the top right.

Scroll down until you find Saved and click on it.

and click on it. You’ll now have access to all the videos you’ve saved in your collections.

How to find saved videos on desktop Click on the menu icon located in the top right corner of the page.

In Personal section, choose Saved from the options that appear.

How to download videos from Facebook using Mbasic Mbasic is a simplified version of Facebook designed to be lightweight for users with limited internet connections. You can use it to download videos, and we will guide you through the steps. Additionally, there are third-party apps available that allow you to download Facebook videos. Locate the video you’d like to download on your usual Facebook profile.

Click on the three horizontal dots (⋯) button and select Copy link.

Open a new browser tab and paste the link.

Next, edit the link in the address bar by replacing “www” with “mbasic” and press enter.

Once your desired video appears, right-click on it and select Open link in a new tab.

On the right side of the video, click the three vertical dots ( ⋮ ) button.

) button. Then, choose Download .

. Your video will now be downloaded to your device.

FAQs

How to save Facebook videos on iPhone? To save a video on Facebook using an iPhone, locate the video you want to save > tap the three dots (⋯) button in the video’s top right corner > select Save video > choose a collection (create a new collection or pick an existing one) > Tap on Save, and the video will be saved to your chosen collection.

How do you download Facebook videos to your phone? Facebook doesn’t allow downloading videos through their official app, but you can use a third-party app called Friendly Social Browser. This app allows you to download your video directly to your phone.

