Samsung August 2024 security update rolling out to S23 FE, Flip 5, and more

TL;DR The Galaxy S23 FE, Z Flip 4, Z Flip 5, and OG Z Flip 5G are all now rolling out the August Security update.

The update is also rolling out to more markets for the Fold 5, after initially coming to the US.

The August Security update includes a large number of important fixes, including one marked critical.

Samsung has been working hard to roll out the August security update to a wide range of devices including the Galaxy S24, several members of the Fold series, and even some older devices like the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, S22 Ultra, and the aging Galaxy Note 20. While security fixes aren’t particularly exciting, this update is a pretty significant one and so we’re happy to report it has now reached the Galaxy S23 FE and several members of the Z Flip family — as first spotted by SamMobile.

The August security patches bring fixes for roughly 50 security vulnerabilities, including 35 fixes directly from Google, one of which is marked as critical. Samsung also has several higher-priority fixes in place as well, most of which relate to access control in several system services. You can read the full log of fixes over at Samsung’s Mobile Security site.

The Galaxy S23 FE update is currently only available for the US carrier-unlocked version of the phone, which has the model number SM-S711U1.

Next up we have the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Flip 4, which are both seeing the updates for international versions right now. The update is currently rolling out in several countries across Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. Even the Galaxy Z Flip 5G is getting in on this fix, as it has been confirmed the update is rolling out in select European nations right now.

It’s expected the August update will reach more regions for the above devices in the coming days and weeks. For example, the Z Fold 5 launched its August update last week in the US, and just a week later started to roll it out in other several countries across the globe.

