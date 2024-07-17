SanDisk Ultra microSD cards at rock-bottom prices for Prime Day

Running out of space on your phone, tablet, or laptop? We’ve got some good news for you: today is the second and final day of Amazon’s Prime Day event, and we’ve spotted some incredible deals on SanDisk Ultra microSD cards. These are some of the best microSD cards you can purchase, and there’s no better time to buy them than now, given that they’re currently at their lowest price point ever.

If want to add substantial storage to your device, you’ll want to spring for SanDisk’s Ultra 512GB microSDXC memory card, which retailed for $60. It’s available today at a deeply discounted price of just $32. Even when you compare it to the price it’s usually available at on the platform, which according to Amazon is $39, the deal still offers substantial savings!

Got plenty of space on your device and don’t need a lot of extra storage? That’s no problem because the SanDisk Ultra 256GB microSDXC memory card has its price tag down from $26 to just $18. That’s a 31% discount, making this an absolute steal if you just want to top up your storage.

Regardless of the option you go with, SanDisk Ultra microSD cards, with their fast transfer speeds and app loading time, are a great way to boost your storage and keep your devices running smoothly. So, make sure to snag these products on Amazon while the Prime Day deals last. And if you’d like to check out exclusive discounts for Prime members, you can even sign up for a 30-day Amazon Prime trial.

