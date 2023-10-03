Galaxy devices are about to become cloud gaming machines soon

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung may be planning to unveil its cloud gaming service at SDC 2023.

A report claims the service, which has been in beta, will launch widely on Galaxy smartphones and tablets during the October 5 event.

Samsung hopes its cloud gaming service will help generate additional revenue in a slumping smartphone market.

Samsung Galaxy phones and tablets could be getting a new gaming service in the very near future. A new report claims the tech giant will roll out a cloud gaming app on all Galaxy devices, like the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy Tab S9, as soon as this week.

Samsung has been quietly working on a cloud gaming service for some time now. It is currently being tested in both Canada and the US. But Samsung may be ready to launch the app globally.

According to Korea Economic Daily, the company plans on announcing the cloud gaming platform during its Samsung Developer Conference 2023 (SDC 2023) on October 5. Samsung will reportedly launch the service globally at the same time. Those with a Pixel or some other Android device will be out of luck as the product will be exclusive to Galaxy mobile devices.

The service works similar to how Xbox Cloud Gaming works. Samsung’s app will allow those users to stream games whenever they want. This means users won’t have to download games from the Play Store or Galaxy Store to play them. Essentially, Samsung is trying to eliminate some of the steps that get between you and playing the games you want to play.

The report says Samsung does not plan on charging any additional subscription fees. However, you’ll have to pay to use “NVIDIA’s ‘GeForce Now’ or some famous games through the platform.” It will also cut service fees to below the 30% threshold seen in the Play Store to attract game developers.

Ultimately, it appears the goal of this cloud gaming service is to provide Samsung with a bit of additional revenue. With growth in the smartphone market at a decline, Samsung hopes this app will help raise its stable service profits without relying on device sales.

Although the gaming service will be new to Galaxy phone and tablet users, this isn’t Samsung’s first foray into cloud gaming. It also launched Gaming Hub on its smart TVs last year.

