Samsung has announced the Connect Tag, a device that will help you keep track of your loved ones as well as valuable possessions.

The Connect Tag is quite compact, as it’s only 4.21 centimeters wide and 1.19 centimeters thick. It’s so small, in fact, that it can be attached to your child’s backpack, the dog’s collar, or those keys you keep misplacing every few days. Whenever you want to check out the location of a person or an item the tag is attached to, just pick up your smartphone and open the dedicated tracking app that will provide you with the info you want.

Samsung’s latest gadget work with GPS, Wi-Fi-based positioning (WPS), and Cell ID to provide you with accurate location info, both indoors and outdoors. It’s IP68 rated for protection against water as well as dust and sports a battery that can last for up to seven days on a single charge.

In addition to providing location info, the Connect Tag is also tied to Samsung’s SmartThings ecosystem, meaning the device can do all sorts of things when it enters a predefined zone. These include automatically turning on the lights, sending a notification to your smartphone once your child gets to school, and more.

The Connect Tag will be showcased at the Samsung Developer Conference 2017 on October 18 and 19 in San Francisco. The device will first go on sale in South Korea at an unspecified date, before expanding to select countries across the globe.