Samsung reveals its XR platform is coming later this year

Today is the day Samsung held its summer Galaxy Unpacked showcase. The event was filled with expected announcements, such as the company’s new foldables, smart ring , earbuds, and smartwatches. However, Samsung’s TM Roh managed to sneak in a last-minute unexpected announcement that could’ve easily been overlooked.

In the final moments of the stream, the President of Mobile for Samsung TM Roh stepped on stage to close out the show. Roh began thanking Google’s Rick Osterloh and his team for their continued partnership. It was here when Roh revealed that Samsung’s XR platform would launch later this year:

I appreciate Rick and his team at Google for their constant partnership that fuels innovation and ignites new possibilities, like our new XR platform coming this year.

Samsung has been teasing a new XR product since early 2023. The tech giant is working with a few partners to make it a reality, including Google which is developing a platform for the device. The device was recently brought up a few months ago when Google revealed during a media briefing that the XR device would not be launched at Google I/O. Rather, it was said that the product would get its own “separate moment.”