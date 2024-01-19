Samsung is giving all Galaxy phone users a chance to win a free Galaxy Watch 6

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

TL;DR Samsung is giving Galaxy phone users a chance to win a free Galaxy Watch 6.

Users need to enter the Samsung Wallet Sweepstakes to participate in the ongoing promotion.

Samsung is currently running the “Samsung Wallet Sweepstakes” that can give you a chance to win a free Galaxy Watch 6. If you want a chance to win the latest Galaxy smartwatch, you’ll have to be a US resident and download the Samsung Wallet app. It’s as simple as that.

Once you’ve set up the Samsung Wallet app, all you need to do is go to the Menu tab, scroll down to the Promotions section, and click on the sweepstakes banner. Existing Samsung Wallet users can also participate in the sweepstakes. Alternatively, you can also locate the Sweepstakes banner in the Perks tab.

Once you click the banner, a form will pop up. Hit “Enter now” to submit the entry form, and that’s it. If you’re picked to win the free Galaxy Watch 6, Samsung will email you updates on your sweepstakes status.

The Samsung Wallet Sweepstakes started on January 10, 2024, and ends at 11:59 PM ET on January 31, 2024. That means you still have a few days to try your luck at winning a Galaxy Watch 6.

The smartwatch is currently going for $240 for the 40mm version and 270 for the 44mm model. In our Galaxy Watch 6 review, we noted that it’s an attractive smartwatch that boasts the best Wear OS experience available out there. It covers all the basics of health and fitness tracking and leverages the Google Play Store to offer a robust smartwatch experience.

Comments