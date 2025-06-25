Samsung Wallet will soon let you start, lock, and unlock your Mercedes-Benz

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung Wallet will soon support digital keys for Mercedes-Benz vehicles.

Users will be able to securely share their digital key with friends and family.

A digital key can be locked or deleted remotely if the device that contains it is stolen or misplaced.

Like other digital wallets, Samsung Wallet can store various things like payment methods, identification cards, digital keys, and more. On the digital key front, the app already supports a range of vehicle brands like Hyundai, BMW, Volvo, and Audi. In the coming weeks, that list will expand to include a new car brand.

Samsung has announced that it will soon add digital key compatibility for Mercedes-Benz vehicles to Wallet. There’s no exact date on when support will arrive, but the tech giant shared that it will roll out sometime in July 2025. When support becomes available, Mercedes-Benz owners will be able to lock, unlock, and start their car with just their smartphone.

Samsung Wallet users will also be able to share their digital key with friends and family. And you have the option to restrict access if necessary. Additionally, if the device containing the digital key is stolen or misplaced, you’ll be able to lock or delete the digital key remotely through Samsung Find.

In its press release, Samsung emphasizes that its platform is secure, protected by “government-grade security from Samsung Knox.” It adds that “digital keys are securely embedded within the device, meeting rigorous EAL6+4 security standards,” to prevent unauthorized access.

Support for Mercedes-Benz digital keys won’t be available on every Samsung phone. Samsung says it will work for the Galaxy S21 series, S22 series, S23 series, S24 series, S25 series, S25 Edge, and Z Fold 3 and up. The supported car models will also differ per region. You can check out the full list to see if your car will be supported.

