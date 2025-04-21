Here's how Samsung Wallet installment payments and tap-to-send will work

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung Wallet is testing the upcoming installment payments and tap-to-send transfers in a beta version.

Splitit powers the installment feature, and it works with Visa and Mastercard credit cards.

The send money feature works via tapping another phone or even a debit card.

Samsung Wallet hasn’t seen many dramatic changes lately, but it looks like it could be about to change. A leaked beta build suggests two major upgrades are edging closer: the ability to make installment payments and a feature to send money by tapping another phone or debit card.

According to leaked beta screenshots shared on X by @theordysm and spotted by 9t05Google, the features appear in the latest beta version of Samsung’s digital wallet app. The Buy Now, Pay Later option (BNPL), powered by Splitit, supports Visa and Mastercard credit cards and doesn’t require a credit check. The images suggest that the service is subject to approval and may include fees.

The send money feature lets users send funds either online or via NFC by tapping a compatible device or card. The money is sent directly to the recipient’s bank account linked to their debit card. It’s still unclear how fast the transfers will be, but the ability to tap a debit card in particular is an interesting development.

Samsung had previously opened early access to the installment tool back in March, but this is the first time it’s been spotted in the app itself. It’s also the first real appearance of the money transfer option.

While there’s no firm timeline for rollout, the inclusion of both tools in a beta version suggests they may be arriving for US users sooner rather than later.

