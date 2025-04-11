This Samsung Wallet upgrade could change how you shop — if you live in the right state

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is testing “Installment Payments” for its Wallet app, a Buy Now, Pay Later feature that was previously called Instant Installment.

Installment Payments in Samsung Wallet allows eligible users in specific US states to split purchases using select Visa and Mastercard credit cards.

The early access program for the feature runs from April 28 to June 6, 2025.

Samsung phone users have access to Samsung Wallet, a digital wallet that lets them store and manage payment cards, IDs, keys, and more. Earlier in the year, Samsung announced a Buy Now, Pay Later service called Instant Installment for Samsung Wallet, which aimed to simplify in-store purchases. Samsung is now enrolling users for a trial of Instant Installment (now called “Installment Payments”), but only for residents of certain states.

Samsung is sending out emails to some of its customers in the US, inviting them to join the waitlist for an early access program for Samsung Wallet’s Installment Payments feature. Sammyguru received one such email for the waitlist. Eligible users will also see a banner for Installment Payments in the Samsung Wallet app.

As the new name makes it abundantly clear, this feature allows Samsung Wallet users to split their in-store purchases into installments that have to be repaid over time using their existing credit card. The feature has been launched in partnership with Splitit, and apparently, no credit check is required.

Installment Payments is said to work at most retailers that accept payments via Samsung Wallet. However, only select Visa and Mastercard credit cards from participating banks are eligible for this feature. Further, access to Installment Payments is available for residents of Arizona, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Utah, and Wyoming only.

The trial program is said to run from April 28 to June 6, 2025. After the trial program concludes, we expect the service to be widely rolled out for Samsung Wallet users in the US.

