Deal: This amazing Samsung smart monitor is $700 off!

Those looking for a high-end monitor have it pretty hard. These can get prohibitively expensive, with some costing multiple thousand dollars! It’s always a treat to see some nice deals on these premium monitors, and today, we have one from Samsung. The Samsung ViewFinity S9 27-inch smart monitor usually goes for a whopping $1,600, but right now it’s a whole $700 off, and you can have it for just $900. Get the Samsung ViewFinity S9 27-inch smart monitor for $900

This deal is part of the “Black Friday in July” promotions. While other monitor deals from this campaign have already been discontinued, this seems to be the only one that is still around. This means this one might also go away soon!

Of course, this is still a pretty expensive monitor, but you’ll have a hard time finding anything that performs like the Samsung ViewFinity S9, especially at this discounted price. The Samsung ViewFinity S9 27-inch smart monitor is something very special.

For starters, it has a 5,120 x 2,880 resolution, which is equivalent to 5K. Considering the panel measures 27 inches, that equates to a 218 PPI pixel density. Not only is the resolution great, but the color accuracy is up there with the best, covering 99% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, also making this a great option for visual creators.

Connectivity won’t be an issue, as you get both DisplayPort and Thunderbolt 4, so it will work with any Windows machine, as well as certain Mac devices. And if you care for it, it also supports Apple AirPlay for wireless streaming. There’s also a 4K webcam onboard.

When you’re done working, sit back and relax with the integrated smart TV OS. You can use it to stream using any of your favorite apps. It also helps that the design, itself, looks super sleek and clean.

This is one of the last deals available from the “Black Friday in July” offers, so you might want to act quickly if you want to sign up for this beauty of a monitor. The price might go back to normal if you wait too long!

