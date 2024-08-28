Deal: I can finally afford one of those huge 49-inch Samsung ultrawide monitors!

I’ve always wanted one of those huge, curved, ultrawide Samsung monitors, but they are always insanely expensive, often costing multiple thousands of dollars. Thanks to this deal, though, I may finally be able to afford one! The Samsung Viewfinitiy S9 49-inch ultrawide monitor is 33% off, bringing the full price down to $800. Get the Samsung Viewfinitiy S9 49-inch ultrawide monitor for just $800

This offer is available from Amazon, and it is labeled as a “limited time deal.” This means it shouldn’t be too long before the price goes back to normal.

The Samsung Viewfinitiy S9 49-inch ultrawide monitor is mainly made for office dwellers and business users, while most other super ultrawide monitors are gaming screens. This means the look of this monitor is much more undertoned, as are the general specs, but the specs aren’t bad, they just aren’t insanely good.

For example, this model has a 49-inch panel with a 5120 x 1440 Dual QHD resolution. This is essentially the same as putting two QHD monitors side to side, but in a single monitor. It also has a 1000R curvature, a really smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and a quick 4ms response time. You’ll even get built-in speakers and VESA DisplayHDR 400 support.

Another really cool thing about this monitor is that you’ll get plenty of ports, including two HDMI connections, a DisplayPort, one USB-C port, and three USB-A ports. And if you connect more than one video source, you can easily switch between them with the monitor controls.

You should probably buy this monitor before the price goes back to the usual $1,200. Again, this is a “limited time deal,” and these don’t usually last too long, so make up your mind soon!

