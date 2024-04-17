Samsung may finally give its app drawer the feature everyone asked for

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A Samsung moderator commented on a user’s community forum post about Good Lock’s missing vertical app drawer layout.

The moderator claims the option is “being prepared for support in the next OS version.”

This suggests support may be added natively to One UI 7.

When it comes to Android, Samsung has a tendency to march to the beat of its own drum. For example, the company has long avoided using seamless updates on its phones. However, back in March, the tech giant caved in and started implementing the feature in new phones like the Galaxy A55. Another commonly used feature among Android phones that Samsung has stubbornly avoided is vertically scrolling app drawers. But it looks like the Galaxy phone maker could soon change its stance on this as well.

Currently, app drawers on One UI store apps in pages, requiring you to swipe left or right to navigate. Although Samsung’s Android skin doesn’t support vertically scrolling app drawers, there was an option in Good Lock’s Home Up module that allowed users to change this layout. However, after an update, Samsung removed this option from the module.

Enthusiasts were not exactly happy about the removal of this option. On one Samsung community forum post, discovered by SamMobile, a user asked about the Good Lock feature. It’s here where we learn the company may be planning to add the feature in the future.

A community moderator states: Hello customer. This is the Good Lock Support Team. Please note that the Home Up vertical list function is currently being prepared for support in the next OS version. thank you This could simply mean that Samsung is preparing to restore the option in the Home Up module. However, the moderator is more likely to mean that vertical app drawer support will be added natively to the OS when One UI 7 (Android 15) is released.

We won’t know for sure until Samsung pushes out the One UI 7 beta. Google just rolled out the first public beta for Android 15, so it will be a while before the One UI 7 beta comes out.

