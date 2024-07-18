Samsung might one-up Honor with a 7mm thin foldable

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has reportedly started work on an ultra-slim foldable.

The company’s goal is to develop a foldable that’s no thicker than a regular slab phone when folded.

Since Samsung has just started work on this new foldable, you shouldn’t expect it to hit the market anytime soon.

Rumor has it that Samsung will launch a slimmer version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 measuring just 10mm later this year. Although the company has not confirmed its existence, a new report claims that it has already started work on an even slimmer version.

Korean outlet Hankyung reports that Samsung has kicked off a new Ultra-Slim Foldable project with the goal of further reducing the thickness of its foldables. Industry insiders familiar with the matter have revealed that the project is the result of a recent order from Samsung’s mobile head Roh Tae-moon, who has instructed the company’s development lab to come up with a foldable that is no thicker than a regular slab phone when folded.

Although Samsung has successfully managed to reduce the thickness of its latest foldable by 1.3mm, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is not the thinnest foldable currently on the market. That honor goes to HONOR’s Magic V2, which measures 9.9mm when folded. The Chinese OEM is already gearing up to launch its successor, the Magic V3, and it will be even thinner at 9.2mm.

Xiaomi has also teased that its next foldable, the Mix Fold 4, will measure 9.47mm when folded, so it’s high time Samsung steps up its game. However, it may be a while before the ultra-slim foldable project bears fruit. Since the company recently kicked it off, we don’t believe its 7mm foldable will hit the market anytime before 2026.

