Amazon slashes up to 40% off Samsung TVs and sound bars for Black Friday

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Looking for a new smart TV and a sound bar to pair it with? Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to cash in on deals that bring these devices down to an affordable price. Right now, Amazon has a plethora of deals for one of the best brands in these two categories — Samsung. Get up to 40% off on Samsung TVs and sound bars

Whether you want a modest 50-inch display or a giant 95-inch model, you’ll be able to find the Samsung TV that fits your needs in this Black Friday deal. For example, the 65-inch QLED 4K Q70C normally sells for almost $1,300, but that price has been dropped to $847.99. That’s a price cut of 35% if you’re keeping count. All the TVs in the listing are also compatible with Samsung TV Plus.

On the sound bar side of things, Amazon is offering deals on multiple speaker models. The HW-S50B is 40% off and comes complete with 5.1 channel Dolby Atmos, Samsung’s Q-Symphony and Adaptive Sound Lite, and multiconnection Bluetooth. This particular soundbar typically sells for just under $250, but you can get it now for $147.99.

There are plenty of TVs and soundbars to choose from in this Black Friday sale. Be sure to click on the link above to get in on the deal quickly because we can’t say how long these offers will last.

