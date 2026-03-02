Samsung TVs will stop hiding the click-through consent screen that let them spy on you

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung and the state of Texas have reached a settlement in regard to alleged unlawful data collection from the company’s TVs.

As part of the agreement, the tech giant will halt any collection or processing of automated content recognition viewing data without the consent of Texas consumers.

Sony, LG, Hisense, and TCL have not made any changes yet to their data collection practices.

Samsung, Sony, LG, Hisense, and TCL recently landed in hot water over their data collection practices. In short, these companies were accused of harvesting screenshots of users’ TV content for the purpose of targeted advertising. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed suit against the five TV manufacturers in December, accusing them of “spying on Texans.” While most of these companies have yet to respond to the lawsuits, Samsung has agreed to make some changes.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

As a brief overview, AG Paxton alleged that Samsung uses automated content recognition (ACR) technology, which can capture hundreds of images of what’s on your TV screen each minute, without first obtaining Texans’ expressed, informed consent. As mentioned earlier, the concern is that Samsung would use this information for targeted advertising. Although Samsung has disclosures in place and TV owners can opt out of ACR, Paxton finds that the disclosures are inadequate, vague, and run afoul of state law.

According to BleepingComputer, Samsung and the state of Texas have now reached a settlement over its alleged unlawful collection of consumer data. The tech giant has agreed to revise its privacy disclosures so they more clearly explain the company’s data collection practices. In addition to revising the privacy disclosures, the firm will halt any collection or processing of ACR data without express consent from Texans.

In a statement sent to the outlet, Samsung stated that it did not agree that its Viewing Information Services (VIS) system violated any regulations. However, the company agreed to “make enhancements to further strengthen our privacy disclosures.”

“While we maintain our original television privacy policy and notices followed existing Texas state regulations, as a trusted brand, Samsung is proud to be at the forefront of protecting consumer privacy and security,” a Samsung Electronics America spokesperson said. “The settlement affirms what Samsung has said since this lawsuit was filed — Samsung TVs do not spy on consumers. In fact, Samsung allows you to control your privacy — and change your privacy settings at any time.”

AG Paxton reportedly commended Samsung for agreeing to make changes, while also chiding the other companies for their failure to act. It’s worth noting that these changes only apply to consumers who live in the state of Texas. Samsung is not required to make these changes in other states.

Follow