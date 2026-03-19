Have a Samsung TV? You now have this free streaming deal waiting for you

TL;DR Select Samsung TV owners who are new AMC Plus subscribers are getting a 90-day “On Us” streaming offer.

The promotion starts today and ends on June 17.

You’ll be able to register directly through your TV via Samsung Checkout.

For fans of prestige dramas, horror, and independent films, AMC Plus is a must-have streaming service. If you’re hesitant to add yet another streamer to your long list of paid subscriptions, then that’s understandable. But if you want to try it out for free, Samsung is offering a deal to owners of its TVs.

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Samsung has announced that it is expanding its partnership with AMC Networks. As part of that expansion, the company is offering an exclusive 90-day “On Us” AMC Plus deal to eligible Samsung TV owners. The promotion starts today and ends on June 17, so you’ll want to sign up before the offer expires.

There are a couple of caveats you’ll need to be aware of. First, this offer is only available to new AMC Plus subscribers. That means current and former members won’t be able to take advantage of this deal. The other caveat is that the promo is only available on Samsung TVs where the AMC Plus app is available. You’ll be able to find the AMC Plus app on Samsung TVs made in 2018 or later.

According to Samsung, enrollment follows the typical AMC sign-up process. You’ll be able to register for the offer and activate it directly from your TV through Samsung Checkout.

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