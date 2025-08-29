The time to say goodbye to your Tizen OS smartwatch is almost here

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

TL;DR Samsung will stop offering content to Tizen OS smartwatches on the Galaxy Store on September 30, 2025.

Downloaded apps will continue to be available.

If you’ve deleted an app, you won’t be able to re-download it after this date.

If you’ve been hanging on to a Galaxy smartwatch that runs on Tizen OS, it’s almost time to say adios and find yourself a new smart timepiece. The termination of Tizen service is on the horizon, with only a few more weeks to go.

Back in May 2024, Samsung announced it would be ending the Tizen Watch content service. This termination has been moving in phases, with the first step ending the selling of paid Tizen Watch content on the Galaxy Store on September 30, 2024. Samsung took the second step on March 31, 2025, when it stopped allowing users to download free content on the store. The final phase will happen on September 30, 2025, which will result in users being unable to download any content whatsoever for their wearable.

The tech giant said in its announcement that you’ll still be able to use Tizen apps that you’ve downloaded. However, once they’re deleted, they’ll be gone for good. You’ll no longer be able to re-download deleted apps after September 30, 2025.

Samsung stopped putting Tizen OS in its smartwatches after the Galaxy Watch 3 in 2020. So any Samsung smartwatch before then will be affected. This includes the Galaxy Gear, Gear 2, Gear Live, Gear S, Gear S2, Gear S3, Gear Sport, Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Watch Active 2, and Galaxy Watch 3.

If you are looking to upgrade, there are plenty of fine options out there. For example, the Galaxy Watch 8 ($349.99 at Amazon) and Galaxy Watch Ultra ($649.99 at Amazon). Or if you want to explore outside of Samsung, Google’s Pixel Watch 4 ($349.99 at Amazon) just launched recently.

