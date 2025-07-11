Deal: Get $200 off a Samsung The Frame TV!

Just yesterday, we covered a deal on the Samsung The Frame Pro, but not everyone needs that higher-end model. Samsung’s The Frame is still an awesome TV, and there’s a really nice deal on it right now. Sammy is offering a nice discount right now. Buy a Samsung The Frame LS03FA 65-Inch Smart TV for $1,599.99 ($200 off)

This offer is available directly from Samsung. While unrelated to Amazon Prime Day, the promotion is running during the same time, which is July 8-11. This means the deal ends tonight!

Samsung’s The Frame series has quickly become one of the most sought-after TV line-ups out there. This is mostly because of its aesthetics. These are super slim, at just one inch of thickness. When mounted, the TV will look like a regular painting, with white borders and all. Additionally, the bezels can be replaced, making them look like a frame and making it easy to match them to their surroundings.

The matte display is perfect for displaying art., and you have plenty of pieces to choose from thanks to the Art Store. Just pick your favorite works, or use your own, and the TV will display them in their full glory. Additionally, the TV has motion detection, so it will know when there’s no one around to admire art, and will automatically turn off until someone walks into the room.

It works great as a TV. This one comes with a 65-inch QLED panel featuring a 4K resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Samsung Vision AI will improve both the picture and audio quality. Other features include Quantum HDR, Supreme UHD Dimming, Motion Xcelerator 144Hz, and Color Booster Pro.

Of course, this smart TV also features Tizen Smart TV and Samsung TV Plus, so you have everything you need to stream your favorite content. The remote even has a small solar panel, so you can keep it running without worrying about changing batteries all the time!

We can’t forget about the free soundbar! You are getting a free soundbar with Q-Symphony. More specifically, you can pick between the Samsung S60D and S61D. These are the same, but one is black and the other is white. Q-Symphony technology pretty much syncs your TV speakers with the soundbar, combining all speakers available for a more immersive sound. This is nice because the TV actually features relatively good 40W speakers.

Make sure to act quickly if you want in on this deal. Again, this offer ends tonight! And if 65 inches is a bit too large for you, smaller models are also on sale, but the discounts aren’t as good for most of them.