All Samsung The Frame TV sizes on sale: Save up to $1,800!

I don’t have a TV, but if I bought one, it would be a Samsung The Frame. These are super thin, mount to the wall, and are made to look like an actual frame, so they don’t mess with your sleek and minimalist decor. If you feel like me, right now is a great time to get one, as all sizes of it are on sale. You can save as much as $1,800! Get a Samsung TV The Frame TV for $549.99-$2,499 ($50-$1,800 off)

These offers are available straight from Samsung. Discounts vary depending on the specific size model and retail price. The bigger and more expensive you go, the more significant the discount gets.

With that said, let’s get to the details. Samsung’s The Frame TVs are widely known for their gorgeous designs, but they are also very capable TVs. All of them have 4K resolution, except the smallest 32-inch version, which has a Full HD 1,080p definition.

Other features include a QLED panel with Quantum HDR 10+ support, Supreme UHD Dimming, and Real Depth Contrast Enhancing. It also has 40W speakers, which is not amazing but is still pretty good for a TV, especially one as thin as this one. Of course, it is also a smart TV powered by Samsung’s Tizen OS, so you can stream all your favorite shows on all the best streaming apps.

Because it is meant to double as a frame, it has a matte display that will reduce reflections, and you can set up Art Mode to display your favorite paintings and images. The built-in motion sensor will also detect when anyone is around to actually look at the art, so it won’t be wasting energy when no one is around to ponder over it.

There’s even a Samsung Art Store, where you can access over 2,500 art pieces to display. The bezels can be swapped, which is a nice touch that can really polish the TV’s appearance in any environment.

Overall, these are some really good deals on one of the most sought-after TVs in the market. If you’re in the market for a good TV that will also look great in any room, this is it. Make sure to grab yours before the offers end!

