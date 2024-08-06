Save a whole $1,700 on the Samsung The Frame 85-inch TV

Are you looking to upgrade your home entertainment center? The TV is the centerpiece of the experience, so if you’re going to splurge on anything, that should be it. Samsung’s The Frame series is among the most popular, both because it is an amazing TV, in and of itself, and because it happens to look gorgeous. It can be pricey, though, so it’s always a good idea to wait for a good deal, like this one. Today, you can get Samsung’s The Frame 85-inch QLED 4K TV at a whopping $1,700 discount, bringing the total price down to $2,600. Get the Samsung The Frame series 85-inch QLED 4K TV for $2,600

This deal is available straight from Samsung’s website. There is no sign of how long the offer will stick around, so it might be best if you get it soon.

Samsung’s The Frame series TV has quickly gained popularity, mostly because of its discrete design that makes it look like a framed painting. It has replaceable bezels, so you can customize the look, and the borders give it a gallery painting look that will look gorgeous when not in use. Especially if you are taking advantage of the matte finish to display art or photos. You also need not worry about it wasting energy when you’re not around, as the motion sensor can detect when there are no people around and automatically shut down the screen.

Looks aside, the TV is also amazing. It is the largest version of this series, at 85 inches. Of course, it has a 4K definition, and the refresh rate is buttery smooth at 120Hz. Other features include Quantum HDR, 40W sound output, and integrated smart TV support, powered by Tizen. This 4K TV is the whole package, and then some.

Are you getting a Samsung Frame TV? You should get it soon before the deal expires! Paying full price for one of these can really hurt your pocket.

Extra deal: The Samsung Freestyle 2nd Gen with Gaming Hub is $200 off!

If 85 inches just isn’t cutting it for you, maybe you’re better off getting a projector, and Samsung’s Freestyle 2nd Gen is also on sale right now. Usually $800, this projector is currently going for just $600. Of course, that is significantly cheaper than getting the 85-inch Frame TV, and the projection can be expanded up to 100 inches.

It has a Full HD resolution, a 60HZ refresh rate, and is super tiny. You could easily take it around, or use it anywhere you can access an AC outlet. And it’s also powered by Tizen, so it has all the smart TV features you could want.

