Get a free Samsung Music Frame with the purchase of a The Frame Pro TV

Samsung’s The Frame series is among the most popular, mainly due to its aesthetics. When not in use, these look like traditional paintings! Looks aside, though, there were much better TVs at similar price points. This is why Samsung launched The Frame Pro models, and there’s a very sweet deal right now if you want one of these more premium versions. Not only is it discounted, but Samsung is also throwing in a free Music Frame device! Buy a Samsung The Frame Pro Neo QLED 65-Inch Smart TV with free Music Frame for $1,899.99 ($699.99 off)

This offer is available directly from the Samsung official website. While not a Prime Day deal, it is running alongside the popular sales event, which means the sale is available until tomorrow, July 11th.

Samsung’s The Frame Pro Neo QLED TVs are quite the treat. By the way, we’re focusing on the 65-inch model because it is the more affordable model, but you also get a free Music Frame with the 75-inch and 85-inch models.

The Samsung The Frame Pro Neo QLED 65-Inch Smart TV comes with a gorgeous Neo QLED panel and a matte display. This means it will look stunning when playing your favorite movies, but will also seem very realistic when showcasing paintings. The screen has a 4K resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

The NQ4 AI Gen 3 processor uses artificial intelligence to enhance the picture and sound. By the way, the TV comes with 40W sound output, which is actually pretty nice for TV audio.

Like all Frame models, this one has replaceable bezels to customize the look of the TV. It can be mounted flush to the wall, and it is only 1-inch thick! The TV has motion detection, so it will know when someone is in the room, and only display your favorite art when someone is there to admire it. The TV will shut down when the room is empty, reducing wasted electricity.

Of course, you’ll get access to Samsung’s Tizen smart TV OS, as well as the Samsung Art Store, where you can access a vast selection of art from some of the most famous artists in history.

All things considered, this is a pretty nice deal if you’re looking for a high-end TV that also happens to look gorgeous. At $1,899.99, the TV is already discounted by $300. Then the free Music Frame has a value of $399.99. This means you are pretty much saving $699.99!

Again, the deal will only be available until tomorrow, so go sign up for it as soon as possible!