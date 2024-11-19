Hot deal: Save a whopping $600 on Samsung The Frame 55-Inch TV

With so many options, finding the right TV can be daunting. One thing is for sure, though: if you care for aesthetics, Samsung’s The Frame series is the best bet. These are super thin, look like an actual frame, have great picture quality, and are fairly priced. The proposition gets even sweeter when these go on sale, and with Black Friday right around the corner, even The Frame is getting a whopping 40% discount. You can get a Samsung The Frame 55-inch TV 2024 model for just $897.99, which is a significant discount on the $1,497.99 retail price. Buy a Samsung The Frame 55-Inch QLED 4K Smart TV for just $897.99

This offer is available from Amazon. It’s important to note that all sizes of this year’s The Frame series are discounted, some more than others. We’re focusing on the 55-inch version because it seems to be the most popular, as it’s the #1 Best Seller in Amazon’s QLED TV category.

There’s plenty to love about this TV. For starters, it has great picture quality. The 55-inch QLED panel is stunning, with a 4K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It can emit 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, making it very color-accurate. You also get Quantum HDR support, HDR10+, and even an AI 4K upscaler for when content isn’t natively in 4K resolution.

Picture quality aside, the TV is pretty much a work of art. It is super thin and looks exactly like a large art frame. You can even swap the bezels to make it look even more pleasant. Mounting it will be a bit more of a task, though, at least if you want to achieve that picture frame look. But, if you get it right, it is gorgeous. The display has a matte finish, too, which is meant to make displayed art look more like actual art. Reflections will be much less of an issue, which is also a plus if you use it in a well-lit room.

Of course, The Frame comes with smart TV capabilities. It runs on Samsung Tizen OS, works with both Alexa and Google Assistant, supports SmartThings, and can run your favorite streaming apps. If you can’t find art to display, it also grants you access to over 2,500 new and classic art pieces through Samsung’s Art Store.

This is a record-low price for this model at this size, so you might want to act quickly if you want to get The Frame at these lower price points.

