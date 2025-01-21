Samsung is testing a 200MP zoom camera, and we can already feel the shutter lag

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has apparently started testing a 200MP periscope camera.

The Galaxy maker would follow in the footsteps of vivo and HONOR if it offered a phone with a 200MP zoom camera.

Our own experience with these phones suggests you should expect better long-range zoom.

The first phones with 200MP telephoto cameras hit the market last year, delivering a major leap in resolution and enabling better long-range zoom. Now, it sounds like Samsung is testing this tech, too.

Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station claimed that Samsung has started to test a 200MP periscope camera. The user also said that it was testing a 1/1.5-inch 200MP sensor, making it slightly smaller than the 1/1.4-inch 200MP sensor seen on HONOR and vivo’s phones.

The leaker didn’t issue any other details, but we’re guessing this feature could arrive on the Galaxy S26 Ultra or S27 Ultra if Samsung chooses to adopt it. Nevertheless, previous phones suggest that this isn’t a silver bullet for great zoom.

200MP zoom cameras: Mostly a hit I pitted the vivo X100 Ultra against the S24 Ultra last year and found that the Chinese phone was usually able to take better zoom shots with its 200MP 3.7x camera. However, I also criticized the over-processed low-light snaps and the occasionally inconsistent sharpness across the frame when using this lens. Meanwhile, colleague Rob Triggs praised the images from the Magic 7 Pro’s 200MP 3x camera, saying you could get reasonably detailed 12x shots during the day. But he lamented the slightly soft details in general and the very disappointing telephoto enhancement option for 30x shots and higher.

Nevertheless, it’s evident that all those megapixels can translate into improved long-range zoom. But camera software will clearly play a major role in unlocking that potential if Samsung chooses to adopt a 200MP periscope camera. The common theme of image softness also suggests there are some hardware limitations to this type of camera system.

Finally, we have some reservations about Samsung’s take on this tech in light of its struggles with shutter lag on its 200MP primary camera. Periscope cameras already offer narrower apertures than conventional cameras, making for longer shutter speeds in some scenarios. So don’t be surprised if this 200MP zoom camera has shutter lag too.

You might not have to wait until 2026 or 2027 for more phones with a 200MP periscope camera, though. Previous leaks point to the Xiaomi 15 Ultra gaining a 200MP zoom camera, while the vivo X200 Ultra is tipped to retain a 200MP lens as well. But it looks like the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will be more of the same when it comes to camera zoom.

