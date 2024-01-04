Samsung SmartThings will soon let you control your car from home and vice versa

Samsung

TL;DR Samsung has partnered with Hyundai Motor Group to bring Samsung SmartThings to connected cars.

EV owners will now be able to control their cars from their smart home and vice versa.

You’ll be able to set up routines for your vehicle just like you do for other devices.

If you own one of Hyundai or Kia’s connected cars, Samsung SmartThings will soon be coming to your vehicle. Samsung and Hyundai Motor Group are joining forces to bring the smart home platform to these cars.

Today, Samsung announced it has entered into a partnership with Hyundai to create “Home-to-Car” and “Car-to-Home” services. These services will be available for connected cars in Hyundai and Kia’s lineup, including electric vehicles (EV). In addition, the two parties are working on an integrated home energy management service as well.

By Home-to-Car and Car-to-Home, Samsung means that you’ll be able to control your car from your smart home and vice versa through Samsung SmartThings. For example, SmartThings will let you do everything from closing your windows to checking your car’s charging status. On the other end, you’ll be able to control home appliances directly from your car’s infotainment system.

Samsung

When the service becomes available, Samsung also says users will be able to set up routines. Just like how you may have a “good morning routine” that turns on certain appliances when you wake up, you’ll be able to create a routine for your car that can adjust the temperature, display the remaining battery on the TV, and more.

As for the home energy management side, Samsung states the service will tell you how much energy is consumed by all the different connected devices in your home. The service will also let you know the best hours for charging your EV. However, the tech giant says it will also give you the option to have the service automatically set up the optimal charging time.

There is no mention of when Samsung plans to roll out the Home-to-Car and Car-to-Home services.

Comments